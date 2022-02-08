Brent Sass comfortably wins Yukon Quest 350, continuing strong season heading into Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eureka musher Bent Sass and his 14 dogs trotted across the Fairbanks finish line just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning to capture the Yukon Quest 350, the featured Quest race this year.

Matt Hall of Two Rivers arrived in Fairbanks just before noon for runner-up after eight teams took off from Fairbanks at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Sass is coming off his first Copper Basin 300 victory in January and is searching for his first Iditarod title (he was third in 2021, fourth in 2020).

As a three-time Yukon Quest 1,000-mile champion (2015, 2019, 2020), Sass and his dogs at Wild and Free Mushing are familiar with the mighty Eagle Summit, 3,652 feet-tall gap through the White Mountains of central Alaska that is the prominent challenge in Yukon Quest races.

The Yukon Quest, traditionally a 1,000-mile race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, was shortened to 550 mile route from Tok to Fairbanks in August. As the race approached, the start of the race was moved to Circle due to the Taylor Highway being impassable and narrowed to 535 miles. Just four days before the race, the route was changed once again to start and finish in Fairbanks, with stops in Two Rivers, Mile 101 and Central.

As of publishing, Deke Naaktegeboren and Jennifer Labar are the next mushers expected to reach the Yukon Quest 350 finish line.

