Gov. Mike Dunleavy recognizes manufacturing in Alaska

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy celebrates Alaskan manufacturing and exporting companies
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At the Triverus manufacturing shop in Palmer on Monday, manufacturing and exporting innovative medical, commercial, and industrial products from Alaska was recognized by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his administration. Eight companies representing aerospace, aviation, agriculture, outdoor adventure and medical-tech were mentioned.

One of the companies, Alert Wet, manufactures disposable moisture sensors for hospitals and nursing homes. They alert caretakers when a patient’s bedding or clothing may need to be changed.

Another manufacturer in Alaska, TriJet, produces machines that clean the decks of aircraft carriers.

“The more we can manufacture here, the more we can make here, the more we can grow here, the more we can mine here, the more we can drill here — it’s better for Alaska, it’s better for Alaskans, and it’s better for this country because it’s going to make us more secure,” Dunleavy said, “... What these men and women have done is they’re filling in holes and they’re doing it here in Alaska. And I think that’s critical for our future, for our jobs, for our kids — so it’s a win, win, win, win, win across the board.”

Besides Alert Wet and TriJet, other companies celebrated at the event include The Launch Company, Airglas, Inc., InDemnis, VH Hydroponics, Airframes Alaska LLC, and Triverus.

A livestream of the news conference in Palmer is available on the governor’s Facebook page.

