Snowy across Southcentral, with flooding potential in Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ongoing cycle of storms continues to keep active weather in the forecast for Southcentral and Southeast. While cold air still remains in place across much of the state, where dangerous wind chill readings are occurring from the Slope to Western Alaska, our region continues to remain warm thanks to the incoming storms. As a result of these storms, the colder air will remain locked in place to our north and west, however we’ll briefly tap into it by the middle of the week.

Bitter Cold:

Dangerous wind chill readings as low as -70 continues to impact parts of the state, where gusty northerly winds remain. These winds are extending out towards the Aleutians, where wind chill readings remain below zero for Cold Bay. With the persistent northerly flow in place, some heavy freezing spray is possible through the Bering Sea and Pribilofs over the next day or so. While the winds will let up by Wednesday, the colder weather looks to remain in place, although slightly warmer. This cold air will also play a role in leading to the potential for some heavier snowfall potential for portions of Southwest and Southcentral through the next few days.

Southcentral:

Snow is already falling across parts of Southcentral this morning along the Kenai and Prince William Sound. It’s here where the highest snowfall totals will occur through the day, as Anchorage and the Valley will have to overcome downsloping for the first part of the day. As winds shift around out of the south later today, we’ll actually begin to see snow falling, which should occur around 8 to 9 Tuesday morning. While this will be a quick moving system that will bring up to an inch of snow for Anchorage, higher amounts will be seen for Talkeetna and along the Kenai and Prince William Sound. It’s here where isolated pockets up to 4 inches look possible into the afternoon and early evening.

As winds shift around out of the south later today, we’ll see gusts up to 30 mph possible for parts of Southcentral. This could lead to some blowing snow at times and reduced visibilities. However, outside of areas of blowing snow and slick spots, no significant impacts will be seen with this incoming storm. Most of the snow will come to an end into the afternoon, with a few breaks in the clouds possible. Any peeks of sunshine will be brief, as out next storm arrives on our doorstep through the evening hours into Wednesday. This storm will bring the potential for even heavier snowfall totals, particuarly in areas where colder air manages to seep into the region. On average a large portion of Southcentral will see up to 5 inches of snow into Thursday, with higher amounts through Turnagain Pass and Prince William Sound.

Southeast:

Wet and windy, that’s the name of the game for Southeast and it could cause issues in the days ahead. The panhandle is already dealing with the wettest start to a year on record and incoming atmospheric river will add even more rain to the mix. With snow totals for the season in many areas over 100 inches, incoming rain and warmer conditons, flooding looks to be a concern.

Storm number one which moves through the panhandle today will bring 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some areas still managing to squeeze out some snow. This will primairly affect the Yakutat and Haines areas, where the warmer temperatures have yet to arrive. However, through the day the warmer air builds into all of the region, with temperatures set to warm into the 40s. It’s here where the changeover to all rain will occur. While today’s rain will be more of an inconvenience than concern, that changes overnight into Wednesday.

The second storm is set to slam into Southeast overnight into Wednesday. This comes as a storm will take more of an easterly track through the Gulf of Alaska, this will allow for a more concentrated amount of moisture to stream into the panhandle. This upcoming storm is already spawning a flood watch for the entirety of Southeast Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. The region will easily see 3-plus inches of rain into Thursday, which will lead to minor flooding in combination with a snow melt. Those in Southeast need to be vigilant, especially if you live in areas prone to flooding or avalanche terrain.

Beyond midweek, the active weather remains for the southern half of the state, with more snow and rain in the forecast.

Have a safe and happy Tuesday!

