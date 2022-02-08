South and Service hockey teams prepping for state tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The puck drops on the Alaska School Activities Association Division I Hockey State Championships on Thursday, Feb. 10, and both South Anchorage High School and Service High School are going into the tournament with something to prove.

The South Wolverines are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team state bracket, while the Service Cougars are the No. 5 seed. On Thursday, Service will play No. 4 seeded West Anchorage High School, with the Eagles coming of a quadruple overtime loss to South in the Cook Inlet Conference Championship game.

“When we saw the seeding come out for the tournament usually, when you see a team like West that’s coming off of a big loss, you’re like ‘oh shoot,’ but ... we were pretty excited ... we wanted to play a big team. We want to play a team that like, we know that nobody expects us to win,” said Jack Carter, senior captain of the Service hockey team.

South on the other hand will be playing No. 7 seeded Colony a team they have already beat this season, but that doesn’t mean they are going to take it easy on the Knights.

“We definitely can’t take them lightly. It’s going to be at their home arena, so we’ve just got to come prepared like it’s any other game,” said Sam Lord, senior defensemen for South.

With Dimond being disqualified from the CIC tournament, it made a clearer path for Service to get into the state tourney. It also meant people wouldn’t see a South vs Dimond rematch of last year’s championship game that went into overtime. Instead, there was a South vs West game that will go down in the history books, going into four overtime periods before South came out on top 3-2. Even with the big win against West, South is has their eyes on one big game.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully beating Dimond for sure, proving that we are the best team out of Anchorage,” Lord said.

Last year there was no D1 state hockey tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, so for many of the players this year it will be a first-time experience. On the other side of the coin, for seniors playing in the tournament it will the last time they suit up for their schools.

“Thinking about it’s been hard because I know this will probably be the last time I get to play with my dad behind me on the bench” Carter continued, “So it’s like, I’ve been thinking about Service hockey ... going and playing in that tournament my entire life, so I think it’ll be a good time. Like just thinking about it, it’s sad but at the same time knowing we can get it done ... it’s a nice feeling.”

The DI state hockey tournament starts on Thursday and all games will be played at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center just outside of Wasilla.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.