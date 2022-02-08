Advertisement

Suspected human remains found on Ga. hiking trail turn out to be life-size doll

On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed...
On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed to be a body located on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest.(Jones County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WBTV/Gray News) - Deputies in a small Georgia county are relieved after what they thought was a human body found on a hiking trail turned out to be a life-size doll.

Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded on Monday afternoon to what was believed to be a body located on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest, WBTV reported.

The deputies who first responded initially reported finding what appeared to be the dead body of a woman wearing white socks.

Another team of investigators arrived on scene and quickly recognized that it was a life-size doll, dressed in a tank top, shorts and socks.

After one of the deputies located the model number, the crime scene was appropriately processed and the evidence was collected and brought to the sheriff’s office.

“The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected a make a full recovery,” Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece joked in a Facebook post. “In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers joined a convoy in Anchorage to travel to Eagle River in a display of opposition to...
Alaskan truck drivers rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings
Anchorage Police say 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the Cordova Center, and are...
Anchorage police seeking information on escaped inmate
Billy Ray Macon was already married to his wife Lourdes when he graduated Anchorage High School...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Anchorage man has a wrong made right more than 60 years later
AP
Alaska reports 3,082 COVID cases over the weekend, continuing downward trend
Steven Downs, left, and Sophie Sergie.
Closing arguments made in Fairbanks murder trial

Latest News

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Apple says iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
Emhoff whisked out of event following reported bomb threat
Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee during his...
US general says Russia turmoil could spill to Middle East
FILE - U.S. film director and special effects supervisor Douglas Trumbull poses with the Film...
‘2001,’ ‘Blade Runner’ effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies
Rosie Brennan prepares for her second Olympics
Anchorage’s Rosie Brennan takes 4th in Olympic ski sprint race