Alaska Native corporations unite to attract more visitors to Alaska

A cruise ship docked at Icy Strait Point.
A cruise ship docked at Icy Strait Point.(Huna Totem Corporation)
By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:40 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Huna Totem Corporation and Doyon, Limited are teaming up to give visitors a more memorable trip to Alaska.

The Native corporations discussed on Tuesday their recently formed partnership, Na-Dena’ LLC. The goal is to explore ways to grow transportation, lodging and tour development in Alaska, while serving serving the state’s cruise ship and visitor industry.

“Our Alaskan Native people will be at the center. And it’s really exciting to have visitors to Alaska experience that,” said Doyon’s Senior Vice President of External Affairs Sarah Obed.

Doyon, headquartered in Fairbanks, is the largest private landowner in Alaska and one of the largest in North America since it incorporated in 1972. Part of its holdings are located in Denali National Park which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.

The Huna Totem Corporation operates Icy Strait Point which also draws hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, mostly from large cruise ships.

“We are expecting (the) highest numbers in our season, just on the underside of 500,000 visitors, which is the most we’ve seen,” said Marketing Director Mickey Richardson.

That, according to Richardson, is what will make the partnership work.

“We said, who else in the state is handling the same volume of passengers? Who’s doing it in the realm of 500,000 plus passengers per year,” Richardson said. “And really as far as cultural tourism goes, there’s no one else other than Doyon that’s really occupied in that space.”

Na-Dena’ will highlight the connections between the Athabascan and Tlingit cultures.

“People want to take those cultural values and traditions from the lands and people they visit back home with them,” said Richardson.

Na-Dena’ also wants those visitors to share their stories with future travelers.

The partnership also meant Na-Dena’ acquired 80% of Alaska Independent Coach Tours, according to a press release, which includes the company’s Seattle-based operation Pacific Alaska Tours.

