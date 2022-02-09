Alaska reports 21 new COVID-related deaths, 2,264 news cases over last two days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported a total of 2,264 new cases among both residents and nonresidents on Wednesday, along with 21 new COVID-19-related deaths.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 2,264 new cases on Wednesday over the last two days — 2,238 among residents and 26 among nonresidents. The department reported 874 total cases on Monday and 1,390 total cases on Tuesday, and 9,001 cases have been recorded over the last seven days. However, during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, the state has seen a 36% decrease in case volume compared to the previous seven days.

All of the 21 COVID-related deaths reported by the state on Wednesday were among Alaska residents. There have now been 1,081 COVID-related deaths of Alaska residents and 33 among nonresidents. The state recently announced that they would only report COVID-related deaths on Wednesdays.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have slightly dropped since the state last reported data on Monday. There are currently 119 COVID-related hospitalizations, accounting for 12% of the population of people in Alaska hospitals. There are six patients who require the use of a ventilator and 29 available adult intensive care unit beds statewide.

Alaska’s rate of new cases continues to fall, but Alaska remains the state with the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska ranks behind American territories Guam, Palau and the Northern Mariana Islands, but above all other states with a rate of 1,479.6.

There are currently 69.3% of all Alaska residents and military members who have had at least one dose of vaccine, 61.9% who have completed their primary series and 26.1% who have received booster doses.

According to the CDC, both the older COVID-19 variant delta and the more recent omicron are listed as Variants of Concern by the CDC, but omicron has now accounted for nearly all COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

“Omicron is predicted to be greater than 99% in all HHS regions,” the CDC said.

The state health department's tracking of COVID-19 variants over time. (Alaska DHSS)

In Alaska, weeks after a prediction from state Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLauaghlin, graph data from the state shows that omicron overtook delta around Dec. 19 and now accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases across the state.

