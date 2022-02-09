Anchorage cab driver hoping to make Valentine’s Day special for a few of her lucky passengers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lynette Hinz has driven a cab in Anchorage for nearly 40 years. It’s an occupation, she said, that suits her.

“I love to drive, and I like to meet people,” she said. “So it worked out well.”

Over time, Hinz has seen plenty of changes in Anchorage, but she said one thing seems a little different this year. Many of her passengers are just down.

“With COVID, I’ve seen a lot of the people, my customers — they are struggling, really struggling,” she said.

Hinz wanted to give her customers something to look forward to, and she landed on Valentine’s Day. She started soliciting local merchants for a prize package she could award in a drawing she plans to hold this Friday.

Hinz said businesses have been generous and the package now includes dinner for two at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, $100 in flowers from Uptown Blossoms, as well as other gift certificates. Hinz is still looking for a hotel to donate an overnight stay, and she plans to drive the winners that night in her cab.

Hinz said the drawing is open to anyone who rides in her cab who would like to participate. So far, 50 people have signed up.

“They don’t have to go with a significant other — they can go with their mother, or they can go with a child, but they have to be at least 19 to enter,” she said.

People who are interested can contact Alaska Yellow Cab at 907-222-2222 and ask for cab number 72. They can also call Hinz directly at 907-301-5435.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.