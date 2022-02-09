Advertisement

Anchorage Opera postpones performances of ‘Missing’

A difficult decision has been made to postpone the opera “Missing.”
By Taylor Burke
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A difficult decision has been made to postpone the opera “Missing.” The opera about missing and murdered woman is a piece designed to bring healing to Indigenous communities, but now runs the risk of endangering the health of the participants due to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Anchorage Opera announced last month that the decision had been made to postpone all performances of “Missing,” which were scheduled to begin later this week.

“It would be the absolute worst irony if this Western European art form, telling their story, brought sickness or death to them,” said Conductor Timothy Long, who is of Muscogee, Thlopthlocco, and Choctaw descent, in the press release.

The Sydney Laurence Theatre typically hosts 340 patrons. Now, the theater will sit empty. Other theaters in the area require guests to show proof of vaccination and wear masks throughout the duration of the shows, but this decision was made with the best interests of the performers in mind. Many of the performers have to be flown in, making it impossible to replace a cast or orchestra member should they fall ill, or have to quarantine due to an exposure, according to the release.

Voth Hall was also going to have exhibits and informational tables from partner organizations, according to the press release. Elders, survivors, and families of missing and murdered Indigenous woman from across Alaska were going to be flown from regions across our state to attend a private performance with on-site grief counselors present.

To make the decision even more difficult, the Anchorage Opera was contractually obligated to pay the performers and the rental space from the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts which means they had to spend $100,000 of un-budgeted money, said Judy Berry, marketing and development director for Anchorage Opera.

Those who have already purchased a ticket may use it when the new dates are chosen, get a full refund, or donate the ticket back to the Anchorage Opera.

Berry said the organization will reschedule the performances.

