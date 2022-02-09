Anchorage Police Department looking to hire more women and diverse officers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department currently has 20 vacancies that Chief Michael Kerle wants to fill with the most qualified members of the community. He said in a recent interview that he also wants the hires to be a reflection of the community.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to just get everyone and anyone to apply,” Kerle said. “We would like diversity. I think to actually relate to the community better it’s to have members of diverse community as part of your police department. You learn from them.”

Kerle wants to fill those spots with qualified women and people who are a part of the diverse communities, to better represent the city. Anchorage Police Department Employee Association President Jeremy Conkling agrees.

“I am, and the APDEA is, 100% in support of that,” Conkling said. “We would love to see nothing more than our community be better reflected in our police department.”

Kerle said the vacancies are not impacting the department and that they have enough staff to do all the work they need to. He also cautioned against what he called a “national narrative” that police are “the enemy.”

“We’re not the enemy. We’re here to protect and serve, but somehow police are being vilified nationally and it’s a bad image. But I can say ... it’s not that way up here,” Kerle said.

Kerle said he wants to expand upon all the efforts his predecessor made in the community when it comes to diversity.

So what is it like working for the department as a woman? Nancy Reeder, who worked for the police department for 35 years in many different positions, and said her time there was an overall good experience.

“When I first got hired there weren’t that many women there. There were women there obviously but there weren’t as many as there are now, which tells me that through the years we’ve continued to see the progression and grow, but there’s been a lot of changes through the years as well,” Reeder said. “But overall my experience with APD as a female officer and as an officer in general was good.”

Reeder said women bring a different perspective to the police force and can be better at interpersonal communications when de-escalating situations.

The department is doing a study right now focusing on women in policing to try to increase female applicants so they can better market the police department.

