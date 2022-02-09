Heavy rain causes flooding concerns in Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow is lightening up across Southcentral, as the low in the Gulf of Alaska continues to pull to the northeast. While some light snow accumulation is still possible through the day, the path of the low is allowing cooler and drier air to spill in from the north. As a result, today will be several degrees cooler than Tuesday, with highs staying in the mid to upper 20s. The only exception will be Prince William Sound, where highs will still top out at or above freezing. Cordova will likely climb into the 40s, keeping the main precipitation type as rain. As for Valdez, up to 5 inches of snow looks possible, keeping the threat of avalanche danger on the high side.

As snow comes to an end into the afternoon hours, many across Southcentral will catch a break. While some light snow showers will continue for Prince William Sound, the trend for at least the next 24 hours will be drier with breaks in the clouds. This will allow many to shovel out of the recent snow storm and set sights on the next round of snow that moves in through the day Friday morning.

Meanwhile, in Southeast the situation is vastly different. An area of high pressure off the coast of the Pacific Northwest and the area of low pressure drifting into Prince William Sound is funneling moisture into Southeast. This atmospheric river is shaping up to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to the panhandle, which will lead to flooding concerns through Thursday morning. Additionally, winds will be an issue for parts of the panhandle, where a high wind warning remains in effect this afternoon for Yakutat. Winds could gust upwards of 60 mph into the afternoon hours, which could lead to some power outages and toppled trees.

Rain will be heaviest through the Southern Inner Channels into the evening, with drier weather expected into Thursday. While this will allow for the region to catch a break, another round of snow and rain builds back into the panhandle by weeks end.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

