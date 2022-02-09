Inlet View Elementary replacement, 2023 budget discussed at Anchorage School Board meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, and many in attendance came to watch the Anchorage School District’s Denali Award recipients get honored for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Denali Award is the highest honor given to district employees, and this year 30 employees were selected for the outstanding achievement award.

After a brief recognition for the recipients, the board got to business and passed a motion 6 to 1 – with full support from all, except member Dave Donley. By passing the motion, the board approved 65% of the design development for the replacement of Inlet View Elementary School, one of the oldest schools in the district.

This means the district can move forward with the rest of the design for the replacement. The full replacement of Inlet View will appear on the April municipal ballot as a part of the school bond package.

The preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023 was also discussed at the meeting, but it was a non-action item. The meeting offered a chance for public testimony, and people will have that chance again during the board’s second meeting on Feb. 22 when the body will take action on the budget.

Before this meeting, the district had presented its preliminary budget to the board and the Anchorage Assembly, who are ultimately in charge of approving it. A big barrier for the district has been the $67.09 million budget deficit.

The district will be able to offset the deficit thanks to $91 million in federal money through ARP Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds.

Superintendent Deena Bishop has been vocal about the district’s need to address the budget deficit and the need to increase the Base Student Allocation fund that has been flat-funded since 2017. Bishop wrote on the district’s website that is not a responsible long-term financial plan for the district

Fall 2021 Denali Award Winners

Goldenview Middle School — Kevin Klott

Facilities Support Center — Rachel Molina Lodoen

ASD Maintenance Life Saving Crew — Nathan Bankston, Tor Christopherson, Kenneth Colley, John Lewis, Pete Rivera, Jamaal Siah, Rick Stone, Michelle Valentine, Susan Whited.

Service Desk, Admin Techs, and Applications Support and Training Team — Noah Adams, Hunter Barger, Tara Bertmaring, Steven Carraway, David Friedline, Luke Gisler, Steve Gonzalez, Christopher Howe, Heather Johnson, Evan Jones, Amanda McBratney, Joe Michael, James Miller, Airyan Pendergrast, Roberto Saettone, Cris Sargento, Taylor Stock, Todd Sullivan, Jon Wegner.

Find more information about the winners here.

