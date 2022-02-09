Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Millennium Hotels and Resorts, the owner of the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel, announced in a press release Wednesday it is dropping its sponsorship of the Iditarod sled dog race following this year’s event.

The Lakefront hotel has been the traditional headquarters of the race “for nearly 30 years,” according to the release, but had to cut its Iditarod funding due to financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” John Bruce, the hotel’s general manager, said in the release. “We are grateful and appreciative of the business it has generated for the hotel over the years.

“Unfortunately the conditions the global pandemic have brought about and the economic impact that has come with it, have made it financially non-viable for the hotel to continue sponsoring the event.”

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is a resort and hospitality company with headquarters in London and Singapore. The company purchased the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel in 2001.

The company said in the release there was never a direct sponsorship of the Iditarod by Millennium Hotels, but rather through a local agreement with the Lakefront hotel.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.