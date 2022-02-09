Advertisement

Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the...
(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:11 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Millennium Hotels and Resorts, the owner of the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel, announced in a press release Wednesday it is dropping its sponsorship of the Iditarod sled dog race following this year’s event.

The Lakefront hotel has been the traditional headquarters of the race “for nearly 30 years,” according to the release, but had to cut its Iditarod funding due to financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More: Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach sits down to share thoughts ahead of 50th running of the historic race

“This decision was not taken lightly,” John Bruce, the hotel’s general manager, said in the release. “We are grateful and appreciative of the business it has generated for the hotel over the years.

“Unfortunately the conditions the global pandemic have brought about and the economic impact that has come with it, have made it financially non-viable for the hotel to continue sponsoring the event.”

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is a resort and hospitality company with headquarters in London and Singapore. The company purchased the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel in 2001.

The company said in the release there was never a direct sponsorship of the Iditarod by Millennium Hotels, but rather through a local agreement with the Lakefront hotel.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Ray Macon was already married to his wife Lourdes when he graduated Anchorage High School...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Anchorage man has a wrong made right more than 60 years later
Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District looking into allegations of racial insensitivity during high school basketball game
A pair of bull moose
Moose attacks Iditarod rookie’s sled team, injures 4 dogs
Steven Downs, left, and Sophie Sergie.
Closing arguments made in Fairbanks murder trial
Truckers joined a convoy in Anchorage to travel to Eagle River in a display of opposition to...
Alaskan truck drivers rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings

Latest News

Rio Grande Valley Vipers point guard Daishen Nix was named G League Player of the Week in...
Athlete of the Week: NBA G League star Daishen Nix of Anchorage
Veteran Musher Brent Sass at the start of the 2020 Yukon Quest in Fairbanks, Alaska. Sass won...
Brent Sass comfortably wins Yukon Quest 350, continuing strong season heading into Iditarod
Rosie Brennan prepares for her second Olympics
Anchorage’s Rosie Brennan takes 4th in Olympic ski sprint race
Alaska state hockey starts this week.
South and Service hockey teams prepping for state tournament