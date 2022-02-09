Advertisement

A large low churns through the Gulf Of Alaska

From 70 below wind chills to rain, a wide range of winter weather
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday night brings a new storm into the picture spreading more rain and snow from Kodiak to Southcentral, and eventually east to the Southeast panhandle.

The snow begins again Wednesday afternoon and evening. The biggest break in the weather pattern will be Thursday. The highest amounts of snow will be in the higher elevations. Portage Valley will get 6-12 inches of snow and winds gusting to 45 mph.

Thompson Pass is likely to collect 7-14 inches of snow, see 45 mph wind gusts and important to note an avalanche warning is in effect for the mountains in and around Valdez and Thompson Pass from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The Valdez Avalanche Center says recent heavy snowfall and rain combined with strong winds are stressing a weak snowpack and have created widespread areas of unstable snow. Human triggered avalanches are very likely and large natural avalanches are likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Debris from avalanches above may run into valley bottoms.

Anchorage is likely to see 2-4 inches of snow with similar amounts for Kenai and Soldotna and north to Talkeetna. Palmer and Wasilla will see 1-3 inches.

Flood watches and advisories encompass much of Southeast Alaska, as heavy rains will continue to fall with 3-6 inches expected, along with strong winds.

Residents of north and northwest Alaska are dealing with temperatures of 70 to 80 below zero. Chill warnings remain in effect there and for the Bering Strait Coast it is a wind chill advisory.

For Tuesday Feb. 8, in Alaska, the hot spot was Angoon with 47 degrees and Nuiqsut was the cold spot at 55 below zero.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

