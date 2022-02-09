Advertisement

Palin takes witness stand in libel case vs. New York Times

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has taken the witness stand in her defamation lawsuit against...
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has taken the witness stand in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has taken the witness stand in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

She testified for only about 20 minutes at the end of the day Wednesday at a civil trial in federal court in Manhattan. It was only enough time to give a jury a folksy overview of her family life in Alaska and ascent in Republican politics.

She is to return to court on Thursday to testify about her claim that the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

