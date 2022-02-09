Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Houston Police are trying to find the person who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head during an apparent road-rage incident.

Police said the child was riding with her parents and 12-year-old brother Tuesday night when they ended up between two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

Police said one of the racing drivers cut off the family’s vehicle several times before firing shots at them, wounding the girl.

She was taken to a children’s hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The girl’s mom, dad and brother were not hurt.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Ray Macon was already married to his wife Lourdes when he graduated Anchorage High School...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Anchorage man has a wrong made right more than 60 years later
Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District looking into allegations of racial insensitivity during high school basketball game
A pair of bull moose
Moose attacks Iditarod rookie’s sled team, injures 4 dogs
Steven Downs, left, and Sophie Sergie.
Closing arguments made in Fairbanks murder trial
Truckers joined a convoy in Anchorage to travel to Eagle River in a display of opposition to...
Alaskan truck drivers rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings

Latest News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'
A 7-year-old Texas boy is recovering after his neighbor's dog attacked him while he was walking...
7-year-old rescued from dog attack
(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the...
Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years