Statewide conference touches on the struggles of special education and COVID

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2022 Alaska Statewide Special Education Conference kicked off this past weekend at the Hilton in Anchorage, and one of the goals of the event is to help students with disabilities get back to where they were before the pandemic.

The theme of this year’s conference is “returning, reflecting and redefining.” Conference Chair Heather Wheeler said special education students have lost so much the last two years due to COVID-19, and some schools being forced to close due to the virus. Like many, some special education students have struggled with remote learning, and not having access to face-to-face instruction, as well as being separated from their peers.

Nearly 300 participants are attending the five-day event, and some of the presenters are people living with a disability, and giving their own testimony on how they have been able to navigate through COVID-19.

“Yesterday the keynote speaker was actually a woman with a disability herself. She has autism,” Wheeler said. “This morning (Tuesday) the keynote speaker has Tourette syndrome, and they’re sharing how they have gotten to be where they are despite their disability.”

Alaska Autism Resource Center Program Coordinator Kendra Wolf said her organization is also offering some solutions to parents and educators on how to deal with remote learning and COVID-19.

“Some of the examples that we give are just ways to help coach parents to just do some simple strategies at home,” Wolf said. “... The best way is to create a supportive learning environment for your student on the spectrum in the home setting and not just the classroom.”

She adds to take pressure off of parents, they have also provided teachers with some coaching on how to teach some social skills to embed those lessons into everyday routines.

“Also tips on how to navigate those tricky behaviors that occur at home in everyday settings,” Wolf said. “So helping to coach behaviors that may occur with students, and their siblings, or family members.”

Wheeler said there are going to be many sessions during the course of the event. There is going to be a session from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development, and there are also sessions specifically dedicated to working with students with disabilities.

“Attendees get to choose which session will best meet their needs for when they return to their own site,” Wheeler said.

The conference’s last day is Wednesday, and at the end of the event Wheeler and others hope attendees will have valuable information to take back to their communities.

