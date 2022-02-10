Alaska House moves to condemn Rep. David Eastman for comparing Holocaust with COVID mandates

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives has introduced a resolution, known as a sense of the House, that would condemn comparisons between COVID-19 mandates and the Holocaust, as well as the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It explicitly names Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, who has made those comparisons in the past.

The sense of the House was introduced by Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, who is Jewish. He said it was necessary after synagogues have been vandalized and some Alaska political leaders have made statements comparing COVID-19 mandates to the Holocaust.

“I think we have a whole entire Jewish community in Alaska that needed to see some actions taken and some statements made,” Hopkins said.

The sense of the House states that comparisons of mandates to the Holocaust diminishes one of “the most evil episodes in human history.” Jewish groups across the world have condemned those comparisons.

Less than an hour after the resolution was introduced, Eastman delivered a speech on the House floor where he discussed Friday’s vaccine deadline for New York City firefighters.

He started quoting Primo Levi, a Holocaust survivor and author, when House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, interrupted him, asking how quoting Levi was connected to the speech he was giving, entitled: “New York firefighters and it could happen here.”

“I think we can make the same mistake looking back at history and see that something as terrible and awful as six million Jews killed during the Holocaust was the great Holocaust and that nothing like that could ever happen again,” Eastman then went onto say. “But as we see from one of our Holocaust survivors, because it happened, therefore it can happen again.”

After the speech, Eastman told Alaska’s News Source that him discussing the vaccine mandates in New York was separate from quoting Levi, and that he wasn’t making comparisons between mandates and the Holocaust.

“Two different topics,” he said.

Eastman said he referenced the Holocaust because it was brought up in the sense of the House and that’s why it needed to be talked about.

“The idea that we shouldn’t talk about the Holocaust is wrong,” he said.

Hopkins said that Eastman’s speech on Wednesday was “unfortunate. And clearly the reason the sense of the House is needed.”

Anchorage Democratic Rep. Andy Josephson, another Jewish legislator, said Eastman’s speech “subtly” brought up the comparison between the Holocaust and COVID-19 mandates and that it was “borderline.”

The sense of the House also states that the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group with ties to the Jan. 6 attack, “betrayed” the constitution. Eastman is a lifetime member of the Oath Keepers who has not denounced that group, but he has called for those who engaged in violence on Jan. 6 last year to be prosecuted.

Most members of the House Republican minority caucus wanted to debate the sense of the House on the floor. But, the bipartisan House majority coalition wanted it to go before a legislative committee first.

Over objections, it was sent to the Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee for further consideration. A separate informational hearing is scheduled for the same committee on Thursday afternoon into the Oath Keepers.

Rep. Chris Tuck, D-Anchorage, chairs the committee. He said there’s no set plan of what will happen to the sense of the House and when and if it will come back on the House floor.

Wasilla Republican Rep. Cathy Tilton said she didn’t know if the House would ever see the sense of the House again. And she noted the House majority coalition failed to remove Eastman last week for his Oath Keepers ties or expel him from the Legislature.

“I personally may not make reference in the manner that Rep. Eastman has made reference, but that is a choice of his to make,” she said about his Wednesday speech. “There are rights of free speech, but on the other side, there are rights of Rep. Hopkins to be offended by that.”

Hopkins and Tuck both said they didn’t know, if legislators approve the sense of the House, whether that would be the end of actions against Eastman.

A sense of the House is an informal resolution, opposing or supporting something. It is different to censuring someone, which is a formal condemnation that does not have any other repercussions.

Eastman was the first House member ever censured in 2017 for saying that Alaska Native women in rural Alaska were intentionally getting pregnant so they could get state-funded trips to urban centers for abortions.

