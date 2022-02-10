Advertisement

A brief break between storm systems Thursday

With clearing skies over southcentral, colder nights to come
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:42 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A change in the weather comes in the form of a break for southern Alaska tomorrow.

Winds will still be strong Wednesday night over the Southcentral region. Snowfall was widespread over Southcentral Alaska, with Anchorage seeing 1.7 inches for the day. Snow returns Friday.

Winter weather continues in the form of low wind chills, winds and blizzard conditions for Interior Alaska and northwest sections of the state. The wind chill warning for Deadhorse should end later this evening. Advisories remain in effect.

Winds will hit 65 mph in Skagway, and the panhandle will have to handle more inclement weather as the week draws to a close.

Hot spots: Angoon, Hydaburg, Petersburg, Klawock and Juneau hit 48 degrees.

Cold spot: minus 54 in Nuiqsut and Deadhorse.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Ray Macon was already married to his wife Lourdes when he graduated Anchorage High School...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Anchorage man has a wrong made right more than 60 years later
A pair of bull moose
Moose attacks Iditarod rookie’s sled team, injures 4 dogs
Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District looking into allegations of racial insensitivity during high school basketball game
Steven Downs, left, and Sophie Sergie.
Closing arguments made in Fairbanks murder trial
(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the...
Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years

Latest News

Melissa Frey_winds 2-9-22
A brief break between storm systems Thursday
Heavy rain causes flooding concerns in Southeast
Heavy rain causes flooding concerns in Southeast
Heavy rain causes flooding concerns in Southeast
Heavy rain causes flooding concerns in Southeast
7 tenths of snow-ANC Melissa Frey 2-8-22
A large low churns through the Gulf of Alaska