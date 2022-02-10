A brief break between storm systems Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A change in the weather comes in the form of a break for southern Alaska tomorrow.

Winds will still be strong Wednesday night over the Southcentral region. Snowfall was widespread over Southcentral Alaska, with Anchorage seeing 1.7 inches for the day. Snow returns Friday.

Winter weather continues in the form of low wind chills, winds and blizzard conditions for Interior Alaska and northwest sections of the state. The wind chill warning for Deadhorse should end later this evening. Advisories remain in effect.

Winds will hit 65 mph in Skagway, and the panhandle will have to handle more inclement weather as the week draws to a close.

Hot spots: Angoon, Hydaburg, Petersburg, Klawock and Juneau hit 48 degrees.

Cold spot: minus 54 in Nuiqsut and Deadhorse.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.