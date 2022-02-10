Brief sunshine today, with snow returning into Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Windy conditions and flurries are still occurring across much of Southcentral, with gusts as high as 40 mph. This is keeping wind chills in the single digits and teens for the first part of your Thursday. As the winds die down through the day, we’ll catch a break in between our next storm system which arrives overnight into Friday.

Thanks to an area of high pressure in the eastern Gulf of Alaska, clearer skies from Southeast to Southcentral will be with us for the first part of the day. Soak up the sunshine, as clouds will quickly build through the day with late day flurries possible. The only exception will be for the immediate coast, where 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible into Friday morning.

The storm responsible for this is already affecting the Aleutians and has spawned a winter weather advisory for parts of Southwest Alaska. While this goes into affect later today, the greatest snowfall potential will arrive into the evening and overnight hours. It’s here where areas east of Bethel could easily pick up to 3 to 6 inches of snowfall over the next 12 hours. Winds will also be a factor and could lead to some blowing snow through the night.

The active weather pattern once again ramps up, with light snow showers sticking around through the weekend. Another warming trend will see highs climb to near freezing both days this weekend.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

