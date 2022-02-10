Advertisement

Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson entering U.S. Senate race

Elvi Gray-Jackson (Photo Courtesy Shalem Kitter)
Elvi Gray-Jackson (Photo Courtesy Shalem Kitter) (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Feb. 10, 2022
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A Democratic state lawmaker has announced her bid for the Alaska U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Lisa Murkowski.

State Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson is a former Anchorage Assembly member who is in her first term in the Alaska Legislature. She is the first Democrat to join a field of contenders that also includes Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump.

Gray-Jackson in a campaign video says she’s running to defend one’s freedom to choose. Under a new election system adopted by Alaska voters, all candidates will appear on one primary ballot, with the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advancing to the general election, in which ranked choice voting will be used.

