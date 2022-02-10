Advertisement

Former Gov. Palin casts New York Times libel case as ‘David’ vs. ‘Goliath’

Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:40 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has compared The New York Times to “Goliath” and herself to “David” in their dispute over a 2017 editorial.

The comparison came Thursday during Palin’s testimony at a civil trial where she’s accused the newspaper of damaging her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

More: Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID-19, postponing libel lawsuit against New York Times

She testified in federal court in Manhattan that when she first learned about the editorial, she felt devastated and powerless. The Times lawyers have argued the flawed wording in the piece was an honest mistake meant no harm.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the...
Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Alaska reported a total of 2,264 new cases among both residents and nonresidents on Wednesday,...
Alaska reports 21 new COVID-related deaths, 2,264 new cases over last two days
A pair of bull moose
Moose attacks Iditarod rookie’s sled team, injures 4 dogs
Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, during a House floor session, March 1, 2017.
Alaska House moves to condemn Rep. David Eastman for comparing Holocaust with COVID mandates

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Nathan Chen, of the United States, holds his national flag as he celebrates after winning the...
Nathan Chen’s near-perfect skate wins long-sought Olympic gold
Anchorage reapportionment
Anchorage Reapportionment Committee moves forward with four map proposals
The Anchorage Reapportionment Committee is moving forward with four map proposals for...
Anchorage Reapportionment Committee moves forward with four map proposals