Steven Downs found guilty in 29-year-old murder case

Steven Downs is on trial for the murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.
Steven Downs is on trial for the murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:38 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Steven Downs, 47, was found guilty on the charges of murder and sexual assault in the April 1993 death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in Fairbanks Superior Court on Thursday.

Downs is convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in the trial that began on Jan. 12. The case had been cold for 29 years before genetic genealogy linked Downs’ DNA to the case in February 2019 and he was extradited from Auburn, Maine, in August of that year.

The jury deliberated for two days after closing arguments in the case that concluded on Monday.

No bail is allowed in the case. A sentencing hearing for Downs is set for Sept. 26 and 27.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

