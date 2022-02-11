Advertisement

Alaska reports over 1,800 new COVID cases amid continued decline in numbers

By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday, continuing the recent trend of declining case counts in Alaska.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,857 new resident cases — 1,176 on Wednesday and 681 on Thursday, along with 13 nonresident cases — eight on Wednesday and five on Thursday, for a total of 1,870 total cases in the state over the two days.

The numbers represent a 42% decrease in new cases between the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3 and the past seven days. There were 7,091 new cases total from Feb. 4-10, compared to 12,142 new cases during the previous week.

Hospitalizations also dropped across the state, with 105 patients currently in hospitals and nine on ventilators, and 10.5% of total patients hospitalized with COVID-19. However, available adult Intensive care unit beds available dropped from 29 to 20 statewide.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 1,081 Alaskans have died due to COVID-19. The state reported 21 new deaths Wednesday and said last week that new deaths will only be reported on Wednesdays.

Alaska also still ranks No. 1 in the country in community transmission of COVID-19, with a seven-day case rate of 1,230.6 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska’s new case rate ranks only behind only the U.S. territories of Palau, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Alaska has a seen decrease in its community transmission after recording a case rate of 1,479.6 on Wednesday. Kentucky is ranked second among U.S. states at 990.1.

The number of Alaskans vaccinated remained mostly stagnant, with 69.4% of all residents, military members and veterans receiving at least one dose. Additionally, 62% have completed their full immunization series and 26.2% have gotten a booster shot.

