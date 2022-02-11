Alaska transportation department, Municipality of Anchorage partner to transfer Birchwood Airport to the city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and the Municipality of Anchorage are discussing the potential transfer of the Birchwood Airport ownership to the city. The benefits of having local control of the airport is something some local leaders are already talking about.

The State of Alaska owns and operates more than 200 airports across the state. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said local control of the Birchwood Airport will allow the community to directly address the needs of the airport and give it the attention it deserves.

“The Birchwood Airport is a unique and cherished part of the Anchorage community that enhances our aviation economy and way of life,” Bronson said in a city press release. “I want to thank the DOT&PF for bringing this opportunity to us and look forward to seeing the project to completion. By assuming ownership, we will be able to retain the local characteristics of Birchwood.”

The State of Alaska’s Operations Manager for the Division of Statewide Aviation Troy Larue added in a state press release that the municipality is better suited to not only meet the needs of Birchwood, but also the needs of the local community.

“With 82% of those airports living off the road system, we focus a lot on the airports that are the only transportation link for a community,” Larue said in the release. “With so much focus on rural Alaska, Birchwood will not receive the same attention from State’s limited staff to explore the future potential of the airfield.”

The airport has been owned and operated by the state transportation department since 1949. Anchorage Assembly member John Weddleton, co-chair of the Anchorage Community and Economic Development Committee, said he does not expect any city money to be used to maintain and operate the airport. The airports are funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, and Birchwood Airport also has user fees that are dedicated toward running it.

“The relatively low user fees at Birchwood are plenty to cover the cost there. Capital improvements are typically from the FAA and they can be very generous,” Weddleton said. “In the last (American) Rescue Plan Act funds, Merrill Field got a huge amount of money.”

For this step in the formal transfer process, a co-sponsor agreement is being drafted, according to the city’s press release. It will enable Anchorage and the state transportation department to jointly manage the airport while discussions are ongoing.

“We feel it will take around 18 months of work; City, State & FAA before the complete transfer will take place. This time frame will provide enough time to explore all aspects of the effort before the final transfer is completed,” Larue said in the state press release.

Read the memorandum of understanding between the city and the state department here.

