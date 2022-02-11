Advertisement

Girdwood Fire Department looking for more local hires

By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 has impacted staffing across the state, and the Girdwood Fire Department is adding housing to that list of challenges to finding enough people.

Girdwood Fire and Rescue is looking to fill eight spots on their team, but they’re specifically looking for people that live in Girdwood, and that’s because 70% of their team commutes from Anchorage.

“We need additional Girdwood volunteers because in the middle of the night when you need to staff up really quickly, we need to have community members that can come out and respond,” said Chief Michelle Weston.

Weston explained the factors that have led to the majority of the force’s staff commuting from Anchorage, rather than living locally.

“It’s primarily influenced by the fact that we have a lot of people ... that want to volunteer, but they can’t afford to live in Girdwood anymore and so they’ve moved into town,” Weston said. “Additionally we have a number of firefighters in the last two or three years that have bought homes, but they all haven’t been able to afford to buy homes in Girdwood where they work, and so they’re buying homes in Anchorage.”

Alaska Public Entity Insurance, which provides coverage to local government agencies, came out last year and said that in most small communities almost everyone is a volunteer firefighter, but Weston said in Girdwood that number goes down to .005% of the community.

“It’s great to have apparatus and it’s great to have fire stations, but if there’s no one to staff them, then that’s a problem, right?” Weston said. “... We’re fortunate we do have staff but we need community members that are close by.”

The department covers from Indian down to mile 65 of the Seward Highway and also Girdwood Valley, and has to have a minimum staffing level of six. For certain situations, they need even more people.

“A structure fire, you need 16 to 24 people to work on a structure fire. We don’t have 16 people anymore living in the Girdwood community as firefighters,” Weston said. “So we’re relying on people that are down on shift and then trying to bring other firefighters in, so it’s really important that we have community members try and step up.”

For more information on how to apply, click here.

