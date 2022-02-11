Advertisement

Jury hears closing arguments in Palin vs. NY Times trial

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has compared The New York Times to “Goliath” and herself to...
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has compared The New York Times to “Goliath” and herself to “David” in their dispute over a 2017 editorial.
By Tom Hays
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times is winding down with a jury hearing closing arguments.

Palin’s lawyer told jurors Friday at the Manhattan trial that a Times editorial falsely linking Palin to a mass shooting was a libelous display of arrogance and unchecked power. A Times lawyer conceded the newspaper had made a mistake, but argued there was no evidence it had set out to harm Palin’s reputation.

The judge has said deliberations will likely begin Monday. If the jury finds there was libel, it can set monetary damages in any amount.

