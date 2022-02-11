Advertisement

The next storm is a snow-maker

Consistent waves of precipitation through the weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This storm is part of a complex of low pressure; a triad of low pressure centers spinning over the Aleutians and Gulf of Alaska.

The influence of these next few storms are rounds of precipitation and winds, with rain a part of the mix too. The Alaska Peninsula and Southwest Alaska are the first to feel the passing storm.

The first round of snow for Anchorage starts overnight tonight, with coastal areas of Southcentral Alaska seeing the most snowfall. Through the day Friday, there will be another break for the city before snow resumes Friday night to Saturday. There is likely to be several inches of snow from Friday through Saturday evening — an estimate is 4 to 6 inches in Anchorage, Wasilla, Palmer, Kenai and Seward.

Southeast Alaska will see snow from this system, at least for the start of the event tomorrow morning before a rain-snow mix for the southern portion of the region.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

