Nonprofit foundation looks to raise scholarship funds in name of Anchorage’s first Black teacher and principal

Etheldra Davis received her Masters in Education at the University of Fairbanks and went on to become the first Black principal in the Anchorage School District.(Courtesy: Andrea Davis-Antoine)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dr. Etheldra Davis was a pioneer in Anchorage. In 1959, Davis became the first Black teacher hired by the Anchorage School District. Davis taught at a number of Anchorage elementary schools before being hired as the district’s first Black principal at Fairview Elementary in 1969. She retired from the district in 1980 and died in 2020. In September of 2021, the Anchorage School Board voted to rename Fairview Elementary to Dr. Etheldra Davis Fairview Elementary School in her honor.

Andrea Davis-Antoine attended Fairview Elementary as a child when her mother was the principal there.

“Finding out that she was the first Black principal hired, that was kind of unique because I don’t think that really set in until I was a little older,” Davis-Antoine said.

But as Davis-Antoine grew, she realized what a force her mother was in the community, volunteering, sitting on boards and always working with youth.

“Every child can learn, that was her main thing,” said Davis-Antoine. “And so she felt that any child, whether they had other obstacles in their life, that they could always learn and be taught and succeed in life.”

Davis-Antoine said her mother’s lifelong dream was to start a non-traditional scholarship fund for youth, to help them on their path, whatever that might be. In 2019, a year before her death, the family did just that and awarded two scholarships. Davis-Antoine said the funds can be used in a variety of ways.

“You could go to trade school, apprenticeship, two- or four-year college, or even continuing education.”

COVID-19 kept the nonprofit foundation from fundraising or awarding more scholarships until this year. On Feb. 26, the Dr. Etheldra S. Davis Scholarship Gala will be held at the Dena’ina Convention Center. Davis-Antoine said they are looking for people who can support the effort in any way possible, including buying tickets, sponsoring a table, volunteering or making a donation of any size to the scholarship fund.

Davis-Antoine said people can contact her directly at 907-229-3178. Details and tickets for the event are available here.

