Rounds of snow stick around for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow led to minor accumulation through the night for parts of Southcentral, with heavier snow still falling across Prince William Sound. While the activity is lightening up this morning, rounds of snow will continue to move through Southcentral thorugh the weekend. The amplified weather pattern that has been with us for some time, will keep warmer conditions and daily snowfall chances with us for the forseable future.

While most of Southcentral will gear up for snow through the weekend, Southeast will see the return to mixed precipitation. This comes as temperatures are set to once again climb into the 40s. While Friday is starting off on the cold side for the panhandle, snow showers will eventually transition to a wintry mix or rain through the day. Until then, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place for up to 8 inches of snow. Both weather alerts are set to expire through the afternoon hours.

The active weather pattern will continue into the weekend, with Anchorage and surrounding areas seeing upwards of 1 to 3 inches of snow through Saturday afternoon. While Sunday looks to trend drier, with just some flurries, next week will bring the return of daily snow showers and highs near freezing.

