Studying winter air quality problems in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A team of 50 scientists from the Lower 48 and Europe have converged on Fairbanks for a seven-week winter research project. The project, however, does not focus on snow or ice, but rather on poor air quality the city experiences quite often in the winter.

In fact, the problem is such that for a number of years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has placed Fairbanks in its “serious” category for violating standards of the Clean Air Act, and has even threatened sanctions. In order to learn to how to help minimize the problem and consequences of winter time poor air quality, the Geophysical Institute and the College of Natural Science and Mathematics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks put together the “Alaskan Layered Pollution and Chemical Analysis” project, or ALPACA for short.

“Fairbanks is actually a decent kind of testbed for studying air pollution in other sort of high-latitude, cold population centers,” said Ellis Robinson, PhD, a postdoctoral research fellow with Johns Hopkins University.

Even though the city’s pollution problem is more of a winter time occurrence, rather than what’s seen in the summer in the Lower 48, it still looks the same when looking down. Robinson already has seen this firsthand.

“From up on the ski hill, yeah, you can often see a more opaque, sort of more tinged, brown colored air at the lowest kind of part of the basin, where this sits often,” he said.

When inhaled, the fine particulates are known to cause or enhance respiratory and heart illnesses.

The project is twofold. First, the team will be studying how the very cold temperatures, climate, and strong inversions influence the vertical nature of the pollution, often trapping it close to the surface. For this, a team from Switzerland brought over a special balloon that is programmed to take temperature and air quality measurements on it’s way up and down through the lower atmosphere.

Bill Simpson, PhD, is a professor of chemistry at UAF.

“It can measure the pollution at different altitudes up Birch Hill essentially,” he explained. “So through these means, we’re getting at the vertical nature — both the inversion, and a question that I hear a lot is, ‘How much do the power plants affect ground-level air quality?’ When we look at their plumes, they come out aloft. How often do they come back down to the ground?”

In addition to the outside air, of more concern though is what’s going on with the air inside.

“You know, a lot of people spend a lot of their time indoors because of the cold, and so indoor air pollution is what we should be concerned about if we’re thinking about actual exposure,” Robinson said.

To help with this part of the project, the team rented a house in Fairbanks where they will not only live, but collect round the clock data that affects the home’s air quality levels.

“And at that house, we’re studying air inside the house and outside the house to understand how the particles that are outside infiltrate into the house, and how sources inside the house may also affect the air quality inside the house. ‘What’s in my house, and can I protect myself? Can filters, for instance, reduce the particles in the house?’” Simpson asked.

“Part of what interests people at the end of the day when you’re talking about air pollution is, you know, what are people actually breathing,” Robinson added.

So it’s a big project for the Fairbanks community, which hopes to answer some pretty big questions that will improve the lives of Alaskans, but of others living in cold weather climates as well. Some of those questions have come directly from local residents as well as children in science classes from local schools. The team will continue to stay engaged with Fairbanks residents throughout the project and when findings become available.

The research being conducted is not directly connected to or funded by any air quality regulatory entity, but the team admits that the findings could be used by state and federal air quality regulators in the future.

