Survey finds optimism from Alaska small businesses heading into 2022 after difficult 2 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Economic recovery is on the minds of many small business owners in Alaska after the past two years disrupted many industries across the state.

The Alaska Small Business Development Center recently shared its fifth annual Small Business Survey. The survey had over 600 small businesses statewide respond and found many were more optimistic for the year ahead.

“This time around we’re definitely seeing some economic recovery trends,” Alaska Small Business Development Center Executive Director Jon Bittner said. “People are more positive, more optimistic.”

Bittner added that significant barriers to business remain. The survey found the top challenge in 2021 was the supply chain and shipping costs. In 2017, 5% of small businesses surveyed said supply chain issues and shipping costs were their top challenge. This year, half of the businesses surveyed said it was their top challenge.

“So trying to (ship) goods into and out of the state is the biggest barrier by far,” Bittner said.

Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain a hurdle, as 45% of businesses surveyed said it remains the next most major challenge. However, that response is down from the 80% of businesses that listed issues related to the pandemic as a major hurdle.

For the first time in the survey’s brief history, inflation and rising costs of goods were among the top issues for companies.

“As the cost of goods goes up, especially in rural communities, the more difficulties businesses are going to have,” Bittner said.

He added a surprising trend amid the COVID-19 chaos of the past two years was a large number of Alaskans starting their own businesses.

“We didn’t expect that,” Bittner said. “We assumed we would lose businesses, but actually what we’re seeing as people leave their normal jobs, they’re looking to create their own jobs.”

