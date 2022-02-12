Advertisement

Anchorage’s Brian Cooper assists in Olympic debut as Team USA Hockey defeats China 8-0

Anchorage's Brian Cooper contributed an assist in Team USA's 8-0 win over China at the Beijing Olympics. (Brian Cooper)(Brian Cooper)
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fulfilling a lifelong dream of representing the United States at the Olympics, Alaska’s Brian Cooper, 28, contributed a point in his debut as Team USA took down China 8-0 in the men’s hockey opener.

Cooper is the second Alaskan to skate for Team USA men’s hockey after Scott Gomez’s 2006 appearance. Leading 6-0 in the third period, Cooper sent a lead pass up to Nicholas Abruzzese, who found Matty Beniers for the goal as Team USA continued to pour it on against the host team in the first game of the preliminary round.

The Dimond High School graduate got the opportunity of a lifetime when the NHL announced that their players would not participating at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Cooper spent several years in the American Hockey League and the East Coast Hockey League before ending up in Sweden where he now plays for Oskarshamn IK.

Team USA is scheduled top play Canada at 7:10 p.m. AKST Friday.

