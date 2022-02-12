Bering Sea ice is the farthest south it’s been in nearly a decade

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in nearly a decade, the leading edge of sea ice that makes navigation difficult has reached St. Paul Island. The last time this occurred this early was February 2013.

Celine Van Breukelen is a service coordination hydrologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Anchorage.

“As far as sea ice extent, for this point compared to climatology, or compared to the past few decades, the sea ice extent is a little bit greater than normal this spring,” she said.

Why is this happening? Well, for starters, Van Breukelen states that Mother Nature gave the region a little bit of a head start.

“So, we started out this fall with colder than normal sea surface temperatures,” she said. “Of course a colder ocean is going to promote more sea ice growth.”

The main reason, however, can be linked to the very same active weather pattern that has brought the roller coaster ride of weather conditions this winter as storms repeatedly tracked from the Aleutians toward Prince William Sound. For the Bering, this means that “we’ve had persistent northerly flow, which is winds out of the north, and so that continued northerly cold wind also has worked together with the colder ocean temperatures to create this greater extent of the sea ice,” said Van Breukelen.

This changes what at least one of the state’s biggest industries is used to this time of year.

“One of the chief customers that we work with are the fishing vessels, and the fishing vessels are very interested in understanding how the sea ice extent pertains to their fishing grounds,” Van Breukelen said. “So of course they are very, very interested in sea ice extent and sea ice position.”

The extent of the ice also makes it challenging in timing when barges might be able to transport supplies and goods into coastal and inland river villages.

“It really depends on how quickly it (the ice) melts as to when the season that you can get barges up the Yukon, and up the Kuskokwim would be, in order to support projects there, or support projects for coastal villages as well,” Van Breukelen said.

And according to climatology, we may not be finished yet as the ice still has a few weeks left to push even farther south across the Bering.

“It really depends year to year, but generally you’re going to have a maximum sea ice extent in late February or early March,” Van Breukelen said.

