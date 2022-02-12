Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Meet Girdie from Bird TLC in Anchorage

Hundred of bird species call Alaska home, and when one of those birds gets hurt, the Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage steps up to lend a helping
By Elinor Baty
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of bird species call Alaska home, and when one of those birds gets hurt, the Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage steps up to lend a helping hand.

Birds are vital to Alaska’s environment and environmental education. Bird TLC focuses on the treatment and rehabilitation of wild birds in need of help.

Bird TLC also uses what they call Ambassador Birds to help educate students and Alaskans and hopefully bring a better understanding and appreciation for the wild bird population.

Girdie is a North American crow who was found on the side of the highway with an injured wing. She now lives with her caretaker and Training Program Manager at Bird TLC Chandelle Cotter. After being rehabilitated, Girdie became an Ambassador Bird for Bird TLC and spends her days training with Cotter and showing off her tricks to anyone willing to watch.

