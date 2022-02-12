Advertisement

Gun sale surge brings record money for conservation grants

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Tax receipts from surging gun and ammunition sales have boosted money for a U.S. conservation program to a record level.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says excise taxes on guns, ammunition and archery equipment brought in $1.1 billion to be doled out in state grants in 2022 for wildlife conservation and hunter education.

A related program for fish restoration brought in almost $400 million from taxes on fishing equipment and boat fuel. A minimum of 18.5 million firearms were sold last year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The group says ammunition sales also have been up sharply during the pandemic.

