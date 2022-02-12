Pizza restaurants prepare to make a lot of dough on Super Bowl Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria is preparing for its busiest day of the year, Super Bowl Sunday.

“We’re running the full crew for Sunday. This opportunity for us to shine as a strong team is something we really celebrate,” said Megan McBride, one of the restaurant’s managers.

About 20 employees will man the restaurant. According to McBride, extra workers will not be needed to handle the demand.

“We certainly expect to do more than 1,000 (pizzas),” McBride predicted.

That, she said, is the same number of pizzas made any other day. But Super Sunday is different.

“Those numbers are extended throughout the day,” McBride said. “Those pizzas that we do will most likely all be done between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

According to American Pizza Community, Americans devoured 12.5 million pizzas during last year’s Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, pizza will not be the only big seller at Moose’s Tooth. According to McBride, they expect to sell more than 300 pounds of chicken wings. Those are among 1.42 billion chicken wings the National Chicken Council estimates will be eaten during the game.

Moose’s Tooth will still have to-go orders. But the way customers get them will change due to the pandemic. A new area has been set up where customers pick up their food. An employee will call that person when it’s their turn to come inside and get it.

“We expect it to be the best organized chaos of the year,” McBride said as her team prepares for the big game, and gets ready to get its piece of the pie.

