Advertisement

Ravn helps Food Bank of Alaska distribute senior meals in St. Paul

Ravn Air partners with the Food Bank of Alaska to fight hunger in rural Alaska
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Regional airline Ravn Alaska is partnering with the Food Bank of Alaska to fight food insecurities in the Bush, where the cost of goods can be far greater than on the road system.

“No Alaskan should have to make a choice between food or other crucial needs,” Ravn CEO Rob McKinney said in a press release. “Serving the people of Alaska and its communities is important to Ravn. We’re proud to partner with the Food Bank of Alaska in this opportunity to deliver food to those who need it most.”

Ravn is helping to extend the Food Bank’s program by donating cargo space that will provide more than 600 monthly meals for seniors in the Aleut community of St. Paul Island. Ravn handled freight for over 1,400 pounds of food, including 2,000 pounds which came from an employee food drive. Additionally, Ravn donated $2,000 to the Food Bank of Alaska.

For now, Ravn is beginning the program in St. Paul.

“We’re looking to ways that we could help all Alaskans the best that we possibly can but we’re starting with St. Paul and making sure we work all the bugs out and get it really dialed in so it’s being the best service possible,” McKinney said in an interview.

Ravn is funding the program through its corporate program called Ravn Gives Back.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Downs is on trial for the murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.
Steven Downs found guilty in 29-year-old murder case
Senator Johnny Ellis
Johnny Ellis, former Anchorage senator, dies at 61
Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, during a House floor session, March 1, 2017.
Alaska House moves to condemn Rep. David Eastman for comparing Holocaust with COVID mandates
Elvi Gray-Jackson (Photo Courtesy Shalem Kitter)
Democrat Gray-Jackson entering US Senate race
(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the...
Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years

Latest News

The state ombudsman has issued a damning report into patient care at API, but state health...
AK Ombudsman issues damning report into API
Ravn Air cargo office in Anchorage, Alaska
Ravn Alaska teams up with the Food Bank of Alaska to fight hunger
Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
Gun sale surge brings record money for conservation grants
A ceremonial blessing for Tonga relief supplies took place on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in...
Tonga relief supplies receive ceremonial blessing before being delivered