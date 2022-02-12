Ravn helps Food Bank of Alaska distribute senior meals in St. Paul

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Regional airline Ravn Alaska is partnering with the Food Bank of Alaska to fight food insecurities in the Bush, where the cost of goods can be far greater than on the road system.

“No Alaskan should have to make a choice between food or other crucial needs,” Ravn CEO Rob McKinney said in a press release. “Serving the people of Alaska and its communities is important to Ravn. We’re proud to partner with the Food Bank of Alaska in this opportunity to deliver food to those who need it most.”

Ravn is helping to extend the Food Bank’s program by donating cargo space that will provide more than 600 monthly meals for seniors in the Aleut community of St. Paul Island. Ravn handled freight for over 1,400 pounds of food, including 2,000 pounds which came from an employee food drive. Additionally, Ravn donated $2,000 to the Food Bank of Alaska.

For now, Ravn is beginning the program in St. Paul.

“We’re looking to ways that we could help all Alaskans the best that we possibly can but we’re starting with St. Paul and making sure we work all the bugs out and get it really dialed in so it’s being the best service possible,” McKinney said in an interview.

Ravn is funding the program through its corporate program called Ravn Gives Back.

