Snow and rain into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska communities should brace for a snowy weekend, and heavy amounts in the Prince William Sound area. Anchorage could see 2-4 inches of snow, with Palmer at 5 to 7 inches and Wasilla with 4-6 inches of snow.

The first round of snow for Anchorage starts tonight.

Southeast Alaska will see snow over the northern panhandle tonight and tomorrow morning before a rain-snow mix for the southern portion of the region, turning to all rain.

