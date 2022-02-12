Advertisement

Snow and rain into the weekend

Budget time for snow removal
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska communities should brace for a snowy weekend, and heavy amounts in the Prince William Sound area. Anchorage could see 2-4 inches of snow, with Palmer at 5 to 7 inches and Wasilla with 4-6 inches of snow.

The first round of snow for Anchorage starts tonight.

Southeast Alaska will see snow over the northern panhandle tonight and tomorrow morning before a rain-snow mix for the southern portion of the region, turning to all rain.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Downs is on trial for the murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.
Steven Downs found guilty in 29-year-old murder case
Senator Johnny Ellis
Johnny Ellis, former Anchorage senator, dies at 61
Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, during a House floor session, March 1, 2017.
Alaska House moves to condemn Rep. David Eastman for comparing Holocaust with COVID mandates
Elvi Gray-Jackson (Photo Courtesy Shalem Kitter)
Democrat Gray-Jackson entering US Senate race
(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the...
Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years

Latest News

Snow forecast_Melissa Frey 2-11-22
Snow and rain into the weekend
Rounds of snow stick around for the weekend
Rounds of snow stick around for the weekend
Rounds of snow stick around for the weekend
Rounds of snow stick around for the weekend
2-10-22_Melissa Frey_winds
The next storm is a snow-maker