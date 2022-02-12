Advertisement

Tonga relief supplies receive ceremonial blessing before being delivered

A ceremonial blessing for Tonga relief supplies took place on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in...
A ceremonial blessing for Tonga relief supplies took place on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Relief supplies are on their way to Tonga, loaded onto Matson shipping containers on Friday morning. But, not before a ceremonial blessing.

On the island nation of Tonga, it is tradition to say a prayer before every event. Songs of prayer were sung to bless the items being sent to Tonga. Over the last three weeks, relief supplies such as food, clothing and seeds have been collected in an effort to help the people of Tonga get back on track after the devastation caused by the Jan. 15 eruption.

Related: Anchorage volunteers collect relief supplies for Tonga

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson as well as members from the Church of Latter Day Saints and a representative from Matson came together with the Tongan natives to show support. Lusiana Hansen, CEO and founder of the Polynesian Association of Alaska, could not express enough gratitude to the people of Alaska for coming together in their time of need.

“We want God’s blessing to bless those people because they put something in their heart,” Hansen said. “It’s the heart that counts. I feel that, that the heart of the people in Alaska, it grows so big that it doesn’t matter who we are, but they reach out.”

The Matson shipping containers that hold 40,000 pounds each will be shipped out later this week. They will be offloaded in Shanghai and then loaded onto a vessel to Tonga. The journey is expected to take three weeks.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Downs is on trial for the murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.
Steven Downs found guilty in 29-year-old murder case
Senator Johnny Ellis
Johnny Ellis, former Anchorage senator, dies at 61
Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, during a House floor session, March 1, 2017.
Alaska House moves to condemn Rep. David Eastman for comparing Holocaust with COVID mandates
Elvi Gray-Jackson (Photo Courtesy Shalem Kitter)
Democrat Gray-Jackson entering US Senate race
(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the...
Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years

Latest News

Alaska Ombudsman releases damning report into API patient care, ‘toxic work environment’
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, delivers his fourth State of the State address in Juneau on Jan....
Gov. Dunleavy introduces legislation to combat sex trafficking, increase penalties for sex offense convictions
The state reported over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday, continuing the recent trend of...
Alaska reports over 1,800 new COVID cases amid continued decline in numbers
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has compared The New York Times to “Goliath” and herself to...
Jury hears closing arguments in Palin vs. NY Times trial