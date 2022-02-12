Tonga relief supplies receive ceremonial blessing before being delivered

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Relief supplies are on their way to Tonga, loaded onto Matson shipping containers on Friday morning. But, not before a ceremonial blessing.

On the island nation of Tonga, it is tradition to say a prayer before every event. Songs of prayer were sung to bless the items being sent to Tonga. Over the last three weeks, relief supplies such as food, clothing and seeds have been collected in an effort to help the people of Tonga get back on track after the devastation caused by the Jan. 15 eruption.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson as well as members from the Church of Latter Day Saints and a representative from Matson came together with the Tongan natives to show support. Lusiana Hansen, CEO and founder of the Polynesian Association of Alaska, could not express enough gratitude to the people of Alaska for coming together in their time of need.

“We want God’s blessing to bless those people because they put something in their heart,” Hansen said. “It’s the heart that counts. I feel that, that the heart of the people in Alaska, it grows so big that it doesn’t matter who we are, but they reach out.”

The Matson shipping containers that hold 40,000 pounds each will be shipped out later this week. They will be offloaded in Shanghai and then loaded onto a vessel to Tonga. The journey is expected to take three weeks.

