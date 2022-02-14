Afternoon snow for Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a game! But it’s not going to be a fun game on Southcentral roads beginning in the afternoon on Valentine’s Day. After a quiet morning commute and start to the day, snow will develop and overspread the area from south to north throughout the day, arriving in the Anchorage area during the early afternoon hours. Unfortunately, it appears that snow will increase in intensity during the evening with about 2 to 4 inches expected by 10pm. Steady snow will continue into the overnight hours and then gradually taper off by late morning, or early afternoon on Tuesday, having accumulated another 2 to 4 inches across the area.

Southcentral is not out of the woods though, as another potent storm system brings another round of steady snow beginning late Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday before ending late day. Thursday will likely be the driest day of the week, aside from a few scattered snow showers. Steady snow appears to develop once again Thursday night and continue through Friday before ending early Saturday morning.

It’s a great weather pattern for snow lovers and outdoor winter enthusiasts, but I am already hearing from people who are ready for the snow to end.

