Advertisement

Afternoon snow for Valentine’s Day

Plan on extra travel time for the evening commute and dinner plans
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:29 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a game! But it’s not going to be a fun game on Southcentral roads beginning in the afternoon on Valentine’s Day. After a quiet morning commute and start to the day, snow will develop and overspread the area from south to north throughout the day, arriving in the Anchorage area during the early afternoon hours. Unfortunately, it appears that snow will increase in intensity during the evening with about 2 to 4 inches expected by 10pm. Steady snow will continue into the overnight hours and then gradually taper off by late morning, or early afternoon on Tuesday, having accumulated another 2 to 4 inches across the area.

Southcentral is not out of the woods though, as another potent storm system brings another round of steady snow beginning late Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday before ending late day. Thursday will likely be the driest day of the week, aside from a few scattered snow showers. Steady snow appears to develop once again Thursday night and continue through Friday before ending early Saturday morning.

It’s a great weather pattern for snow lovers and outdoor winter enthusiasts, but I am already hearing from people who are ready for the snow to end.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned aircraft was located near Hatcher Pass after days of searching, and the pilot was...
Pilot of crashed aircraft near Hatcher Pass located safe
The ice covering the Bering Sea is the farthest south it has been in nearly a decade.
Bering Sea ice is the farthest south it’s been in nearly a decade
Japan's Yoshiki Takahara (23), United States' Hagen Kearney (7) and United States' Nick...
US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct
Alaska Court System.
Craig Stowers, former Alaska chief justice, dies at age 67
Alaska Ombudsman releases damning report into API patient care, ‘toxic work environment’

Latest News

Meteorologist Joe Bartosik tells when to expect snow and how much
Afternoon snow for Valentine's Day
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik says another round of "light" snow arrives overnight and lingers...
Another round of snow into Super Bowl Sunday morning
Snow forecast_Melissa Frey 2-11-22
Snow and rain into the weekend
Snow forecast_Melissa Frey 2-11-22
Snow and rain into the weekend