Alaska reports over 1,800 new COVID cases over the weekend

New case numbers over the past 7 days declined by 45% compared to the 7 days before that
Fastcast February 14, 2022
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, numbers that reflect a continued drop in overall case counts.

The Department of Health and Social Services on Monday reported 1,822 new resident cases — 893 on Friday, 511 on Saturday and 418 on Sunday — as well as 42 total nonresident cases — 21 on Friday, 12 on Saturday and nine on Sunday — for a total of 1,864 total cases over the three days.

Compared to the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the past seven days have shown a 45% drop in new COVID-19 cases, going from 10,804 cases from Jan. 31-Feb. 6 to 5,908 new cases from Feb. 7-Feb. 13.

Friday: Alaska reports over 1,800 new cases over two days

Deaths in the state remain at 1,081, although the department only reports new deaths on Wednesdays.

The state reported 103 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 with seven currently on a ventilator and 29 out of 127 adult intensive care unit beds available. According to the state, 10.8% of hospitalized patients across Alaska are being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that Alaska is still first among all U.S. states when it comes to community transmission, although that number is rapidly dropping. Alaska currently has 969.9 new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days, the first time it’s been under 1,000 since early January when Alaska’s omicron cases were on the rise. Only the U.S. territories of Northern Mariana Islands, Palau and Guam rank ahead of Alaska.

Vaccination rates in the state have become mostly stagnant over the past week, with 69.4% of eligible Alaskans, plus veterans and military members, having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 62.1% have finished their primary immunization series and 26.4% have gotten a booster shot.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct that 69.4% of eligible Alaska residents, plus military members and veterans, have received at least one vaccine dose.

