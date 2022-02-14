Back to back storms keep snow in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - February has certainly been a snowy month and that trend shows no sign of letting up. Halfway through the month and Anchorage has already seen 15 inches of snow and that number will likely be near 30 inches by the end of the month. Should that occur, this will drive this month into the top 5 snowiest February’s on record.

Limited dry time has been with us this month, as we’ve only seen one day so far this month with no measurable snow. In fact, with the current trend, more than half of this month will feature measurable snow. This comes as the active weather pattern stays with us through the rest of this week. Just this week three storms look to affect areas from the Aleutians to Southeast. Not only will it bring more snow, but warmer temperatures leading to some seeing a changover to a wintry mix.

This morning, we’re sitting under a brief dry spell for the region. That will change through the day, as our next storm is already affecting Southwest Alaska. While no winter weather advisories are in effect for Southcentral, the snow accumulation could pose problems into the afternoon and evening hours. This comes as temperatures warm at or above freezing, leading to slushy roads, heavy wet snow and deteriorating road conditions.

Three rounds of storms will take aim on the state this week, and each will bring more snow and slightly warmer conditions. Round one arrives this afternoon into Tuesday morning. On average, the vast majority of the region will see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with coastal regions seeing some rain mixed in with the snow. Southeast will also see snow and rain build in through the evening into Tuesday.

Round 2 arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This storm will bring significant snow to parts of Southcentral, with temperatures above freezing. This will lead to many areas seeing a wintry mix, with road conditions being a big concern. As of now, it looks possible another 3 to 6 inches of snow can be expected with this storm, but that all can change depending on just how warm Southcentral gets.

Round 3 arrives Thursday into Friday, with the possibility of more wintry mix. While snow totals will stay less than 6 inches, with each passing storm, the storm totals by the end of the week, could drive our snow depth to 25-plus inches.

Looking ahead Southeast and Southcentral will continue to see an amplified weather pattern, keeping us warm and wet.

Have a safe Monday!

