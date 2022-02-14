Buffalo Wings fly fast and furious on Super Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Football and chicken wings are an American tradition on Super Sunday, when the National Football League plays its biggest game, the Super Bowl.

It’s also one of the busiest days of the year for many restaurants. At Anchorage’s Wings and Things, Super Sunday is its version of Black Friday, according to kitchen manager Eric Smith.

“It’s our busiest day of the year,” Smith said. “If we go through 60 cases of chicken in a week, we’ll probably go through 40 between 11 (a.m.) and 4 p.m.”

The restaurant won’t be the only one busy during Super Bowl LVI. The National Chicken Council predicted before Sunday that 1.42 billion wings will be eaten during the game. Fans have rallied around chicken wings in the two cities involved in the game, Cincinnati and Los Angeles.

The council reported a 27.6% increase in wing sales during the playoffs in Cincinnati compared to last year, and a 37.3% increase in wings ordered in Los Angeles. According to the council, the number of chicken wings eaten on Super Sunday could circle the circumference of the earth three times, if laid end to end.

It all means there was a lot of work to be done at Wings and Things before it opened for business Sunday.

“We have to cut more celery, we have to unthaw more wings,” Smith said. “A lot of people didn’t get days off this week because there’s so much prep involved for that brief period on Sunday.”

