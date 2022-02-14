Advertisement

Buffalo Wings fly fast and furious on Super Sunday

By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:17 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Football and chicken wings are an American tradition on Super Sunday, when the National Football League plays its biggest game, the Super Bowl.

It’s also one of the busiest days of the year for many restaurants. At Anchorage’s Wings and Things, Super Sunday is its version of Black Friday, according to kitchen manager Eric Smith.

“It’s our busiest day of the year,” Smith said. “If we go through 60 cases of chicken in a week, we’ll probably go through 40 between 11 (a.m.) and 4 p.m.”

The restaurant won’t be the only one busy during Super Bowl LVI. The National Chicken Council predicted before Sunday that 1.42 billion wings will be eaten during the game. Fans have rallied around chicken wings in the two cities involved in the game, Cincinnati and Los Angeles.

The council reported a 27.6% increase in wing sales during the playoffs in Cincinnati compared to last year, and a 37.3% increase in wings ordered in Los Angeles. According to the council, the number of chicken wings eaten on Super Sunday could circle the circumference of the earth three times, if laid end to end.

It all means there was a lot of work to be done at Wings and Things before it opened for business Sunday.

“We have to cut more celery, we have to unthaw more wings,” Smith said. “A lot of people didn’t get days off this week because there’s so much prep involved for that brief period on Sunday.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned aircraft was located near Hatcher Pass after days of searching, and the pilot was...
Pilot of crashed aircraft near Hatcher Pass located safe
The Colony barn on Moffitt's property is an original building from 1935.
Task force established for food security and independence
Japan's Yoshiki Takahara (23), United States' Hagen Kearney (7) and United States' Nick...
US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct
The ice covering the Bering Sea is the farthest south it has been in nearly a decade.
Bering Sea ice is the farthest south it’s been in nearly a decade
Alaska Court System.
Craig Stowers, former Alaska chief justice, dies at age 67

Latest News

Girdwood Fire Department in need of help in addressing equipment issues
Girdwood Fire Department asking for help in addressing equipment issues
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
The TBI said there are warning signs to sex trafficking. They say pay special attention to...
Amid push to fight sex trafficking, Alaska has had few arrests for last 3 recorded years
Celebrity Cruises, one of the lines operated by the Royal Caribbean Group, docked in Skagway.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN UPDATE