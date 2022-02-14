Cruise companies say approaching Alaska summer could be busiest yet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time Alaska saw a full-length cruise season, complete with large ships, was nearly three years ago now. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season and 2021 saw a shortened cruise calendar overall.

However, some companies have said they believe the industry could not just rebound, but cruise to a record summer in 2022. The vice president of Royal Caribbean Group said he is one of those who expects to operate at full capacity this coming season.

“Guests want to be there. There will be some nuances around the different jurisdictions and protocols that may or may not have an impact on that,” Royal Caribbean Group V.P. Josh Carroll said. “But as far as consumer demand goes, we can absolutely and intend to fill the ships this summer safely.”

The comment followed a report released back in September 2021 by industry analyst Rain Coast Data. It estimates over 1.57 million cruise ship passengers could come to Southeast Alaska in 2022.

That represents an 18% increase from 2019, which is the last time Alaska had a full large cruise ship season.

One reason for optimism this year is related to the pandemic. Carroll believes questions about it in other countries will keep more tourists closer to home this summer.

“‘If I fly to Europe, will I need a COVID test to get back in?’ There’s some uncertainty on protocol,” Carroll said “So that domestic opportunity -- but still being able to go somewhere, for most people, that’s very different than what they see on a regular basis -- is what we think is driving that demand.”

Carroll did not say how many people Royal Caribbean Group expects to bring to Alaska this summer. However, he believes it could be part of a historic year for the industry.

