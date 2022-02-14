Dimond Lynx take 2022 Division I State Hockey Championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dimond High School is back on top of the high school hockey landscape in Alaska.

The Lynx outlasted the Wasilla Warriors 2-1 to win the 2022 ASAA First National Bank Division 1 Hockey State Championship Saturday in front of a packed Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center.

Trailing 1-0 after two periods, Dimond had 15 minutes left to save its season after Wasilla’s Austin Peterson found fellow senior Roman Holler with 6:57 remaining in the second period to break the scoreless affair.

“At first, it was very sad, because we weren’t doing so well,” Dimond junior Tyson Jones said of the message between the second and third periods. “So we just had to get positivity in the locker room, so a lot of our teammates just jumped up and started pumping everyone up, shaking everyone, and we just really got a lot of energy in the locker room.”

With a little more than a minute of ice time into the period, Lynx senior Tristan Berntsen fired a shot in front a cluttered net, where the puck had eyes and found the back of the net, bringing life back into the Dimond fanbase at the same time.

Skating with a purpose now, Dimond continued to attack the net. A streaking Mason Ellis found Jones in the crease, where Jones laid out and got his stick on the puck to score the game-winning goal with 9:59 to go. Goaltender Hayden Zernia and the Lynx were able to fend of the Warriors to capture the team’s 9th Alaska High School State Championship, its first since 2018.

“Really, my teammates, my line-mates, were really encouraging the whole time,” Jones said. “They were just always pumping me up to get a goal, saying, ‘We are getting a goal next shift.’ It is just really encouraging to hear that, and I got a pass and scored, so it was awesome.

“It is crazy, I have always watched Dimond growing up,” Jones said. “I am actually home-schooled right now, but to even play hockey for Dimond is crazy, and I love it.”

The game was also Wasilla’s first state championship appearance since 1989.

