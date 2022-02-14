Dimond/West wins 2022 Alaska High School Girls Hockey State Championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dimond/West hockey team beat South/Bartlett squad 2-0 this weekend to take the 2022 Alaska High School Girls Hockey State Championship title.

Sophomore goalie Zoie Campbell faced 17 shots and stopped all of them to help keep South/Bartlett from winning its fourth state championship in a row.

Dimond/West saw just two losses the entire season, and both of them came against South/Bartlett. With many of the girls also playing comp hockey together, there were a lot of familiar faces on the ice.

“I feel like it is definitely a more fun game when you are playing against people you know,” said Campbell, “and it is more competitive because you’re like, ‘Oh, I know you.’”

Campbell added that right after the game, she was going to another rink to practice with her comp team that is primarily made up of South/Dimond players.

The turning point in title tilt came with just 15 seconds left in the second period, when – off of a face-off – Alexandra Kleckner made a perfect, full ice bounce pass to the captain of the team Janessa Reimers. Reimers then caught the puck in stride with nothing but ice between her and the goalie, before putting the puck in the back of the net and pushing the to score 2-0.

“I was actually really nervous,” Reimers said, “and I just thought, ‘Oh my God if, I don’t score, this it is going to be the end of the world.’

“I put it in the net, so I didn’t have to worry about that,” she added.

Girls high school hockey isn’t funded by the Anchorage School District, so for the past few years, the Anchorage Hockey Association has been running the league. The AHA uses money from registration fees and fundraises year round to help keep the league going. Reimers who has been playing hockey for nearly her whole life, said that over the past few years the sport has really started to take off.

“The first year, we barely had enough for a varsity team, let alone a JV team,” she said, “but now, we have enough to where we can actually split teams and make it happen.”

To see the full schedule, buy merchandise, or to enroll your child in the league, you can visit the association’s website.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.