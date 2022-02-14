Girdwood Fire Department asking for help in addressing equipment issues

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - The Girdwood Fire Department chief is saying enough is enough, and it is no longer acceptable for the department to be using old equipment.

The Girdwood Fire Department responds to about 30 to 35 traffic accidents on the Seward Highway each year, and during a recent extrication incident the tool known as the Jaws of Life, which are used tools used to cut and spread and get people out of vehicles, broke and failed during the incident.

“This could be very easily killed or injured a patient,” Fire Chief Michelle Weston said. “The piece of metal that came off of this very closely almost killed two of our firefighters, or very severely injured our firefighters, and it’s unacceptable.”

She adds her department’s extrication equipment has a life span of 10 years, but the actual age of the equipment is 25 to 30 years old.

“Some of the equipment’s been in the department for extrication that I was using when I started in 1996,” Weston said. “I’m not as fast and as good as I used to be in 1996, and that equipment isn’t either.”

Two years ago they asked the Anchorage Municipality to create an areawide bond to replace the equipment, but it was rejected. It was then suggested the department fundraise for $175,000 worth of equipment, according to Weston.

“To require us to also fundraise for $175,000 worth of extrication equipment for the Seward Highway, which is out of our fire service area, is a lot to ask for,” Weston said.

She adds if their equipment continues to fail and their department is unable to respond, the next closest department with extrication equipment is about 45 miles away in Anchorage.

“That is unacceptable to me because it’s not like we are going to stop having car accidents on the Seward Highway,” Weston said.

Right now all the department can do is ask for help. Weston said if the municipality does not help, they will look for other ways.

“I would like to see the state or maybe the federal government put money towards vehicle extrication equipment when they do these large infrastructure projects,” Weston said.

In a statement to Alaska News Source, Anchorage Assembly Member Suzanne LaFrance said:

“It’s important that Girdwood has the equipment and infrastructure needed to keep the community safe. I’m looking into the issue and I am committed to supporting Girdwood in advocating for their needs.”

