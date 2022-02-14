Advertisement

Judge dismisses Sarah Palin libel lawsuit against New York Times

Fastcast February 14, 2022
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A judge says he will dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times.

The judge made the decision while a jury continued to deliberate the Republican’s claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff says he will let jury deliberations continue in case his decision winds up being reversed on appeal.

The Times acknowledged that the 2017 editorial had wrongly suggested Palin’s political action committee helped inspire a 2011 Arizona shooting that killed six and severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. But the paper said the mistake wasn’t intentional.

