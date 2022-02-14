Advertisement

Used car prices are up by over 40% from last year

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those looking to buy a used car may want to think twice.

New data shows the average price for used cars and trucks jumped by 40.5% from January 2021 to January of this year.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars,...
Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.(Source: CNN/file)

Those who have their eye on a new car still will have some sticker shock. Prices of new vehicles are up around 12%, averaging around $46,000.

The computer chip shortage is contributing to the higher new car price tag.

Overall travel is just pricier. Gas prices are up 40%, averaging around $3.50 a gallon.

Other services like airlines, buses, and trains have increased 5.6%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned aircraft was located near Hatcher Pass after days of searching, and the pilot was...
Pilot of crashed aircraft near Hatcher Pass located safe
The Colony barn on Moffitt's property is an original building from 1935.
Task force established for food security and independence
Japan's Yoshiki Takahara (23), United States' Hagen Kearney (7) and United States' Nick...
US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct
The ice covering the Bering Sea is the farthest south it has been in nearly a decade.
Bering Sea ice is the farthest south it’s been in nearly a decade
Alaska Court System.
Craig Stowers, former Alaska chief justice, dies at age 67

Latest News

Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ after suspension
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing